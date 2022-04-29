Farmers block roads over power pangs in south Malwa

Protesting against inadequate power supply in rural areas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) blocked highways at various places in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Malwa, leaving commuters stranded for about two hours under the scorching sun.

A number of union activists gathered at Bhai Ghaniya Chowk, a key intersection of the national highway connecting Bathinda with Chandigarh, Ferozepur and Amritsar. Similar road blockades were seen at Rampura Phul, Mansa, Ferozepur and other places.

In Bathinda, school buses ferrying students were also stuck in traffic jam owing to the blockade. In a few vehicles, patients and attendants from outside Bathinda were seen pleading the protesting farmers to allow them to reach hospital for treatment.

BKU activists raised slogans against the Punjab government and the state power authorities. District unit president Baldev Singh Sandoha said the union would intensify the protests if farmers were not provided ample power supply needed to irrigate cotton and pulses.

Farmers lifted the blockade after Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PCPCL) chairperson BS Sran released a video message to the BKU leadership, assuring all consumers of sufficient power supply.

