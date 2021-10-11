Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers call off protest after admn assures of fair probe
chandigarh news

Farmers call off protest after admn assures of fair probe

Two days after three cases were lodged against farmers, including BKU (Charuni) district president Malkit Singh and Yamunanagar peasant Bhawan Preet, who had claimed to have been hit by BJP MP Nayab Saini’s convoy, the farm leaders called off their Sunday protest after assurances of fair probe from the Ambala administration
Farmers gathered at the market committee office of Naraingarh grain market. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

Two days after three cases were lodged against farmers, including BKU (Charuni) district president Malkit Singh and Yamunanagar peasant Bhawan Preet, who had claimed to have been hit by BJP MP Nayab Saini’s convoy, the farm leaders called off their Sunday protest after assurances of fair probe from the Ambala administration.

On Friday, three cases were lodged at Naraingarh police station against four farm activists on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and others. While, there has been no action on complaint filed by Bhawan yet.

Pressing for FIR, farmers, mostly affiliated to the Charuni group had gathered at the Naraingarh grain market at around noon, after attending a bhog ceremony at Panjokhara Sahib gurdwara in memory of their slain fellows of Lakhimpur Kheri.

After a panchayat at the mandi, the leaders held a meeting with administrative officials including area SDM Niraj and DSP Anil Kumar.

Malkit Singh said they had assembled to discuss the series of events that unfolded post the incident on Thursday and what should be done next.

“Police have made a record of lodging three cases against the farmers in a single day. We know that they are under immense pressure, but we are not. We won’t bow down even after hundreds of cases,” Singh said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the DSP said farmers have been assured of a fair probe in the three cases lodged against them by an SIT led by DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar.

On being asked about the farmer’s plaint, station in-charge Dhoom Singh said DSP Cantt will look into this.

