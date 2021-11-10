Farmers cannot force govt to take action against innocents: Khattar on Hisar impasse

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the protesting farmers cannot pressurise the government for action against innocent people.

“This is a democratically elected government and cannot be forced to take action against innocent people,” the CM said reacting to farm leader Rakesh Tikait’s demand on registration of FIR against BJP MP Ramchander Jhangra and his security guards for an alleged attack on farmers at Narnaund in Hisar on Friday.

“I have already made it clear that the law will take its course and nobody can force the government for action in either way,” said Khattar while reacting to the indefinite protest by farmers at SP office in Hansi against FIR registered against farmers.

The CM has made an appeal to farm leaders to open the blockade from the Delhi borders for passage of vehicles, saying, “Following the court orders, the government made way for passage of two-wheelers but now, we request the farmers to widen the five-feet passage for four-wheelers as well.”

On the second day of his visit to Karnal, the CM also inaugurated three development projects costing ₹225 crore in Karnal district. The projects include four-laning of the Karnal-Kaithal road at ₹175 crore and the Karnal-Ramba-Indri-Ladwa road at ₹50.28 crore, and an oxygen plant at Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital.

The CM said these projects will give boost to infrastructure development in state as the Haryana government has got 17 national highways of 1,070km approved from the Centre and work on 11 highways and rest is underway.