Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Haryana on alert, deploys 50 companies of central forces

Ahead of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation on February 13, the Union home ministry has deployed at least 50 companies of central paramilitary forces in Haryana to deal with any law and order situation. Farmers from Noida and Greater Noida head towards Delhi on Thursday. The Union home ministry has deployed at least 50 companies of central paramilitary forces in Haryana to deal with any law and order situation ahead of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation on February 13. (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

The Haryana police have asked farmers not to participate without permission in a planned march to the Capital next week and warned them of strict action if they damage public property. The warning has been issued in notices to farmer organisations that are gearing up for the agitation to press for demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

Top government sources say that the Manohar Lal Khattar government had requested the Centre to deploy at least 64 companies of central paramilitary forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), ahead of the agitation.

“We are taking all the necessary steps needed to maintain law and order. Already, deployment of 50 companies of central paramilitary forces was underway in Haryana. If required, we will approach the Centre to give us more companies,” said a top government functionary.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday said the state police are fully prepared to deal with farmers’ Delhi march. “We will not let anybody vitiate peace in the state in any manner and strict action will be taken against those trying to foment trouble,” the DGP said on the sidelines of a function in Panchkula.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced that farmers will assemble near Shambhu toll plaza (Punjab and Haryana border) before entering Haryana and march towards Delhi. More than 200 farmers’ unions from across the country would participate in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

Security has been stepped up in the state along the highways and regions bordering Punjab where riot-control vehicles, and water cannons have been parked strategically to meet any eventuality, it is learnt.

Ambala deputy commissioner Shaleen said that section 144 has been imposed till further orders to maintain law and order.

In all the districts of north Haryana, police personnel were being given anti-riot training. The farmer unions from Punjab are planning to enter Haryana through three borders--- Ambala’s Shambhu barrier; Dabwali in Sirsa and Khanauri-Jind border.

At Shambhu inter-state border, police movement has increased this week as arrangements are being made for metal and concrete barriers, barbed wires, sandbags and other logistics.

A team of State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) on Thursday conducted a boat survey of the Ghaggar river flowing underneath to check the water levels to avoid any loss of life.

The Ambala police have also issued notices to various fuel stations not to sell petrol or diesel in drums or other containers. The notice also states that fuel should also not be sold to vehicles with union flags, else action will be taken. The police have also issued an alert that since there is a growing apprehension that there could be damage to public property; the authorities will cancel the passports of the participants, who will be identified using drone cameras.

Police sources say special anti-riot training is also being provided in Ambala to four companies. Similar training is underway in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat and other districts.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We have asked farmer unions to seek permissions through proper channel as mandated under the Haryana Police Act. If there is no permission and they go ahead with their plan, action will be taken against them. We have started making arrangements at Shambhu and other borders to thwart any kind of violent activities.”

Sources said that a second naka will be placed at Shahabad in Kurukshetra on NH-44 in case the farmers are able to cross Shambhu border and another near Pipli. Kurukshetra SP Surendra Singh said that arrangements at various borders will be made, and adequate forces will be called, as per the inputs. Spokesman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) Tejveer Singh said that the police can’t stop them to protest in a democratic manner.