Delay in compensation: Haryana farmers put up ‘pucca morcha’ in Hisar

Farmers continued their protest outside Hisar mini-secretariat by putting up a “pucca morcha” while demanding to release last year’s compensation for the damaged rabi crops.

Farmers put up a "pucca morcha" in front of mini secretariat in Hisar on Friday.

The protesting farmers also demanded validation of crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, whose crop insurance papers were reverted by an insurance firm, Reliance General Insurance, for the 2022 rabi season.

A large number of tractor-trailers were parked outside the mini-secretariat on the Hisar-Rajgarh road, due to which commuters faced inconvenience. The farmers said they are ready for a long haul, if their demands are not met.

Anil Gorchi, a farmer leader, said they have been demanding release of pending compensation of around ₹30 crore in Balsamand block. “Of ₹ 33 crore, ₹8 crore has been disbursed and the remaining amount is yet to be given to the affected farmers. An amount of ₹ 29 crore for the farmers in Adampur block is pending for the last nearly three years. The Reliance General Insurance reverted the documents of nearly 27,000 farmers citing lack of requisite documents. The farmers had made the payment of premium, but aren’t getting the benefits for crop failure due to rejection of their crop insurance papers,” he added.

