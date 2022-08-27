Farmers fail to evoke response, end panchayats at ministers’ residences

: Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) failed to evoke any response from the government over their demand of an amendment in the Land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh (village common) land, as they ended their two-day panchayats outside the residences of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet colleagues.

The farmers announced that they will now call a Mahapanchayat in which farmers from all the districts to reach at Kurukshetra and they will take the next decision.

Amid heavy police deployment, hundreds of farmers from Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat districts were camping outside chief minister’s residence in Prem Nagar in Karnal.

“All the panchayats at the residences of the chief minister and ministers ended at 5pm and we have called a state level Mahapanchayat at Kurukshetra on September 1 to take the next decision,” said Rakesh Bains, a BKU (Charuni) leader.

The farmers were demanding that the government should hold a special session to pass a law effecting an amendment in the land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh land. ENDS

