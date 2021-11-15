Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers force BJP to change venue of event in Bathinda
chandigarh news

Farmers force BJP to change venue of event in Bathinda

A large number of BKU volunteers, including women, blocked all three entry gates of the resort where a BJP event was scheduled for over six hours
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) activists staging a protest outside a resort where a BJP function was scheduled to take place, in Bathinda on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) activists on Sunday laid siege to a resort in Bathinda city where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were to induct some people into the party fold.

A large number of BKU volunteers, including women, blocked all three entry gates of the venue for over six hours. Led by the district general secretary of the union Harjinder Singh Baggi, the protesters said they would not allow the BJP to hold any event in the state.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the venue.

However, state president of BJP Mahila Morcha Mona Jaiswal said the party changed the venue of the event. “A social activist from Bathinda Veenu Goyal had arranged today’s political programme. But it was disrupted by protesters. It is undemocratic to dissuade anyone from joining a political party. BJP supporters are being targeted with an ulterior political motive,” she said.

State party chief Ashwani Sharma was scheduled to chair today’s event. “Owing to Sharma’s meeting with Prime Minister in Delhi, I was asked to convene the programme. We will soon hold an event where more people will join the party,” she added.

