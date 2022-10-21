Farmers intensify protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence

Farmers intensified their ongoing protest by completely blocking one side of the road outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence as their agitation against the state government entered its 12th day on Thursday.

Thousands of women had also participated in the protest, which is being led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta-Ugrahan. Protesters have been camping outside the gate of a private colony, where CM’s residence is located.

Earlier, they had announced to block all entry and exit points leading to Mann’s residence. However, they have left one side open for locals.

Farmers said they will not do anything, which causes inconvenience to the locals.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, state president of the union, said, “The government is not taking our demands seriously. As of now, we have only blocked one side of the road, but we will proceed further in the coming days if the government fails to address our demands.”

They are demanding the release of compensation to farmers for their damaged crops and the death of their cattle due to lumpy skin disease. They also seek enhancement in the land acquisition relief.

Their other major demands are closure of a liquor manufacturing unit at Mansurwal village near Zira and cancellation of cases registered against farmers for burning crop residue and protesting along with a bonus of ₹200 per quintal for the management of stubble without burning it.

Unidentified man attacks two farmers returning from protest

An unidentified person attacked two farmers returning from the ongoing protest on Thursday evening.

The accused attacked an elderly man with a sharp-edged weapon and bit another 23-year-old youth.

Cops have launched an investigation into the matter.

The youth, Vicky Singh of Uppli village, is currently undergoing treatment at the Sangrur civil hospital.

He said, “We were returning home from the protest on a tractor-trailer and when we reached near Sangrur division of the Indian Oil, a man with a bag took lift from us. As we reached near Mehlan Chowk, he attacked an elder farmer and jumped from the trailer to escape. The elderly farmer has received injury in his hand.”

“I ran after him and nabbed him. Then he bit my face,” he added.

Baldeep Singh, 34, the younger victim’ uncle, said, “We had handed over accused to the police.”

Sadar SHO Parteek Jindal said, “We are verifying the facts and will take action according to the investigation.”

