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Farmers join textile workers’ stir in Bathinda

Alleging low wages and an unfriendly work environment, a section of workers, mostly women, have been protesting for over a week.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
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Activists from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and its allied groups partially blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar highway on Monday after joining an ongoing protest by a section of workers at a textile unit in Jeeda village, Bathinda.

Activists from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and its allied groups partially blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar highway on Monday after joining an ongoing protest by a section of workers at a textile unit in Jeeda village, Bathinda. (HT Photo)

Alleging low wages and an unfriendly work environment, a section of workers, mostly women, have been protesting for over a week.

Protesters are demanding a minimum monthly salary of 26,000 and blaming the factory management for withholding fair annual increments.

The unit has nearly 2,500 workers and several of them reside in the hostel located on the factory complex.

The district authorities said that work at the factory is going on even as a section of workers stays away in protest.

As the farmer union and its allied groups, Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, had called for a protest outside the unit, the police swung into action and took nearly 40 leaders into preventive custody on Monday.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers join textile workers’ stir in Bathinda
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers join textile workers’ stir in Bathinda
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