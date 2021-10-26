Farmers lay siege to secretariat in Bathinda, want relief for pest-hit cotton crop

Activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Monday laid siege to the Bathinda district administrative complex (DAC) demanding compensation for farmers whose cotton crop was damaged due to pink bollworm attack.

Union general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the gherao of the DAC would continue till the state government announces a compensation of ₹60,000 per acre to farmers and ₹30,000 to each family of farm labourers engaged in cotton fields.

He said the pest attack had caused severe damage to the standing crop in Bathinda, Mansa and other districts.

Kokrikalan said the Congress government was “insensitive” to farmers suffering due to the widespread damage to the crop.

“Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had visited bollworm-affected areas on September 26. But even after a month, the Punjab government has failed to work out a financial package for cotton growers. Farmers are left with no money to sow next rabi crop,” said the union leader

A large number of farmers from various districts of the Malwa belt gathered in the city. They blocked all three entry gates to the secretariat.

The movement of government and visitors to the DAC was affected due to the farmer agitation.

Earlier, the BKU had held a 15-day-long dharna near the residence of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal at Muktsar district’s Badal. The agitation was called off abruptly last week after the minister did not visit even once the protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, official sources said after a talk of BKU leaders with state officials failed, efforts were being made to find a solution.

“The government has already ordered special girdawari and the district administrations have been directed the report by October 29 for the announcement of compensation to the affected farmers. As per the existing rules, the state government can grant a maximum of ₹12,000 per acre, but the government may enhance the amount,” said an official.

Cotton rates cross ₹8,600 mark

According to Punjab mandi board data, cotton rates touched the record ₹8,640 on Monday.

After an unseasonal rainfall on Saturday, cotton arrival in mandi slowed down on Monday. A total of 17,159 quintals of raw cotton was sold in various mandis of the region and to date 5.62 lakh quintal cotton was sold across the state.

Minister orders special girdawari

Chandigarh To assess the damage caused to the crops due to the recent unseasonal rains, revenue and rehabilitation minister Aruna Chaudhary has directed the revenue department to conduct a special girdawari in the state and asked deputy commissioners to submit a report within a week. Chaudhary directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that girdawari of damage to the standing crop should be done within the stipulated time so that the farmers could be compensated as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, financial commissioner, revenue, VK Janjua asked the deputy commissioners to carry out the work of special girdawari in a speedy manner and submit a detailed report regarding the damage to the crops. He said after receiving the report, it would be forwarded to the state executive committee for the compensation as per the prescribed norms.