Farmers observe ‘black day’, burn BJP leaders’ effigies

BATHINDA/JALANDHAR/AMRITSAR : Various farmer unions under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) observed a “black day” on Friday and burnt effigies of BJP leaders in protest against the Haryana Police’s action against agitating farmers camping at two of the state’s border points. Farmers tying a black cloth on their turbans to mark Black Day protest against the Union government and Haryana government during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Shambhu Border in Patiala on Friday. (ANI)

The call was given by the SKM, an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, on Thursday to mourn the death of a 21-year-old farmer, Shubh Karan Singh, of Bathinda, who lost his life in clashes between the Haryana Police and farmers at Khanauri border in Jind district.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the farmers taking part in a “Delhi Chalo” march organised the SKM (Non-Political) rushed to the multi-layer barricades set up by authorities to prevent them from proceeding with their plan and clashed with police at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana.

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), which is a part of the SKM, said on Friday that it held demonstrations at 47 places in 17 Punjab districts in protest against Shubh Karan’s death.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they burnt effigies of Union home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana home minister Anil Vij.

Farmer union activists gathered at different places in Bathinda, Ferozepur, Moga and Mansa to express their resentment against the Haryana Police action against the protesting farmers.

The union leaders also condemned the Punjab government for not filing of an FIR against those responsible for the death of Shubh Karan.

Senior leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) Resham Singh said members of the SKM (Non-political) also held protests across the state.

“The BJP is insensitive towards the demands of farmers and all unions have united to condemn behaviour adopted by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana. Police atrocity led to the death of a young farmer while several suffered serious injuries after being attacked by the Haryana police,” he added.

In Amritsar, farmers burnt an effigy of the Union government at the Golden Gate, the entry point to the city.

SKM leader Rattan Singh Randhawa said protests were held at various villages along the border, including Doekey, Mahima, Pandori, Modhey and Ratokey.

In Ludhiana, members of the SKM and trade unions jointly held a demonstration outside the mini-secretariat.

Similar protests were held in Hoshiarpur district where farmers raised slogans against the Centre and the Haryana government. They also demanded that the government accept the demands of the protesting farmers, including a law on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers also held protests in the Doaba region, including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur districts.

They burnt effigies of Amit Shah, Khattar and Vij. The farmers also put black flags on vehicles and house.

Mukesh Kumar, a SKM activist, said the Haryana government at the behest of the Union home ministry has resorted to “barbaric tactics” to stop farmers marching to the national capital.

He said the SKM is all set to hold a tractor march on national and state highways on February 26.

Kashmir Singh of BKU (Rajewal) said instead of giving concrete solutions, the Union government has been using Haryana Police as a shield for stopping farmers to enter its territory by using tear-gas shells, pellets and rubber bullets.

The SKM, which spearheaded a 2020-21 agitation against three farm laws that have since been repealed, is not a part of the “Delhi Chalo” agitation, but has extended support to it.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee are spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” march to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP and farm loan waiver.

Farmer leaders put the march on hold for two days on Wednesday after Shubh Karan’s death.

Protests held in Haryana too

Karnal/Rohtak: Farmers unions under the banner SKM observed “black day” across Haryana on Friday. Protests were held at Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Hisar, Bhiwani and other districts where effigies of Amit Shah, Khattar and Vij were burnt.

In Karnal, protests were held at Pyont toll plaza and mini-secretariat.

Bahadur Mehla, spokesperson of BKU (Sir Chotu Ram) said the government is treating farmers as their enemy and not allowing them to protest.

The farmers were also seen putting black flags on their vehicles.

Inderjit Singh, a SKM leader from Rohtak, said as per the call, they will now take out a tractor parade on national and state highways on February 26.

(With PTI inputs)