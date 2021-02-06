Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers offer food, water to stranded commuters on Rohtak-Delhi highway
chandigarh news

Farmers offer food, water to stranded commuters on Rohtak-Delhi highway

Farmers parked tractor-trolleys and trucks to block the Rohtak-Delhi highway near Kharwar village for three hours on Saturday afternoon in response to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s chakka jam call to protest the internet ban at the protest sites on the Delhi border
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Farmers block the state highway connecting Gohana to Bhiwani at Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s native Nindana village in Rohtak district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Farmers parked tractor-trolleys and trucks to block the Rohtak-Delhi highway near Kharwar village for three hours on Saturday afternoon in response to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s chakka jam call to protest the internet ban at the protest sites on the Delhi border.

The farmers and their family members, including children, blocked the Rohtak-Panipat, Rohtak-Hisar, Bhiwani-Rohtak, Rohtak-Hisar, Hisar-Chandigarh, Hisar-Churu and Hisar-Sirsa national and state highways.

They provided food, water, tea and fruits to commuters, including those travelling by Haryana Roadways buses or in their personal vehicles.

While the farmers raised slogans, the women sang songs in protest against the Centre, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

Deepika Kumari, a resident of Sirsa who was stuck with her family at the blockade at Kharawar blockade, said the farmers provided them food, water and lassi. “We will reach home three hours late but we are with the farmers. Some commuters joined the protesters and sat on dharna,” she said.

Preet Kumar, a farm leader from Rohtak, said the roads were open for ambulances and police personnel.

Police have been diverting roads but only personal vehicles such as cars are going through the diverted routes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP