Farmers protest against Bittu’s visit to Ludhiana’s Mukandpur village

A group of farmers stopped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu from campaigning at Mukandpur village in Dehlon. Farmer unions staged a protest against MP and BJP candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

As Bittu reached the village, a group of farmers gathered there and started raising slogans. The police intervened and stopped the farmers.

Bittu appealed to the sarpanches and panches in the state to stop the farmers from blocking the entry of BJP leaders in villages. He said that he was part of the farmer’s agitation and understands their pain.

Bittu in a video message said that the BJP was the only party which could help in the development of Punjab. He alleged that the state government is heading for bankruptcy and has no funds for development. He said that huge grants were sent for Punjab’s development by the Centre. He said he distributed huge central grants in villages under projects approved by the 14th and 15 finance commissions.

Bittu said that Prime Minister Narender Modi has a vision for development. He cited the case of UP and Bihar which were backward states but now an era of development has changed the life of people there. He claimed that Congress and AAP had no roadmap for the development of Punjab.

Bittu said that he sat on dharna at Jantar Mantar for over a year in support of farmer’s demands and he was the first to raise voice against three “anti-farmer” agriculture laws. He and his grandfather Sardar Beant Singh had always maintained cordial relations with the people of rural areas and worked hard for their welfare, he added.

“It is painful for me to see that some farmers were not allowing me and other BJP leaders to enter villages. Farmers must lodge their protest but not allowing them to enter villages is unfair, he said. He said that the PM had not only constructed Ram Temple but also opened the Kartarpur Corridor and the Sikh community will not forget this gesture.