Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers protest against JP Dalal in Bhiwani
chandigarh news

Farmers protest against JP Dalal in Bhiwani

Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal slammed the farmers for protesting outside the college. (HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Farmers on Wednesday staged a dharna and showed black flags to Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal during his visit to Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Bhiwani, where he attended a degree felicitation programme.

The farmers staged a dharna against Dalal to protest Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement to “pick up sticks” against the agitators during BJP’s Kisan Morcha meeting, where the agriculture minister was also present.

After getting information of his visit, farmers gathered at a distance from the college. Later, they removed barricades and took control of the main gate of the college. Police managed the law and order situation and ensured the minister’s visit from the backside of the college.

Farm leader Joginder Talu said they protested against Dalal over Khattar’s statement.

“Khattar has asked his workers to pick sticks and have a face-off with farmers but his minister left the meeting from the backside of the college. BJP is making all attempts to divide people,” he added.

Interacting with the media, Dalal slammed the farmers for protesting outside the college.

“If the agitators want to protest against me, they can visit my constituency. It is shameful that they took control of the main gate of the college where girls study. I had come to felicitate final year students with degrees but few agenda-based people blocked the main gate to disrupt the event,” he added.

