Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers protest against water crisis, pollution in Punjab

Farmers protest against water crisis, pollution in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 03:01 AM IST
The protesting farmers accused the governments of not solving water dispute with other states, leading to water crisis in Punjab
Farmers holding a protest against the Punjab and central governments at YPS Chowk in Mohali on Friday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Farmers aligned with five different organisations staged a protest against the Punjab and central governments near YPS Chowk in Mohali on Thursday.

The protesters accused the governments of not solving water dispute with other states, leading to water crisis in Punjab.

On the call of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation (AIKF), Kisan Sangharsh Committee (KSC), Punjab, BKU (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee (AKSC), the protesters gathered near Amb Sahib gurdwara and then took out a rally till YPS Chowk.

The rally was addressed by BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal, AIKF president Prem Singh Bhangu, KSC president Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, BKU (Mansa) president Bogh Singh and AKSC president Harjinder Singh Tanda.

The leaders castigated the successive governments for complicating Punjab’s water issue for their vested political interests. With governments failing to find a permanent solution for the water dispute, the underground water was depleting, increasing the expenditure of farmers manifold. They said plenty of water from Punjab was still going to Pakistan due to mismanagement and lack of storage capacity.

RELATED STORIES

They said wrong assessment of water and its distribution was the main cause of the water dispute.

They accused the central government of trying to establish its monopoly on water by interlinking all rivers. “But the people of Punjab will fight unitedly to safeguard the power of the state and thwart the nefarious designs of the central government,” the leaders said.

They also expressed their anguish and concern over pollution caused by industries, severely affecting agriculture, crops and health of people.

Later, a memorandum of demands was presented to the Punjab and central governments through the governor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP