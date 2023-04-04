Seeking relief, farmers protest in Karnal, Kaithal

Accusing the state government of not providing any relief to the farmers for the crops damaged by rains and hailstorm, hundreds of farmers on Monday took out a protest march in Karnal.

Accusing the state government of not providing any relief to the farmers for the crops damaged by rains and hailstorm, hundreds of farmers on Monday took out a protest march in Karnal. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Protesting under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), the sloganeering farmers reached the mini-secretariat. They claimed that most of the crops got damaged but the government did not provide any relief to them and farmers are being misled in the name of special girdawari and officials were not reporting actual damage caused to the crops.

“They demanded that the farmers be given a compensation of ₹40,000 per acres and ₹500 bonus per quintal on wheat should be announced immediately,” said Gurdeep Dhariwal, a farmer.

They also submitted a memorandum of their demands addressed to the chief minister and threatened to intensify their agitation if the relief was not announced soon.

Similarly, farmers also held a protest in Kaithal and blocked the Karnal-Kaithal highway. The farmers reached the Kaithal mini-secretariat and slammed the government over the issue of compensation to affected farmers. the protesting farmers alleged that the officials did not visit their village to assess crop loss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}