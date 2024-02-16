 Farmers’ protest: Nearly 100 farmers hospitalised with serious injuries - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers’ protest: Nearly 100 farmers hospitalised with serious injuries

Farmers’ protest: Nearly 100 farmers hospitalised with serious injuries

ByKaram Parkash, Shambhu
Feb 16, 2024 08:58 AM IST

From amputations and fractures to corneal and head injuries, nearly 100 protesting farmers have been hospitalised with serious injuries after clashing with the Haryana Police on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders over the last two days, as per government officials.

Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed said that around 74 farmers had been admitted to different health centres after they sustained injuries on the Shambhu barrier, while 16 had been referred from the Khanauri border. (HT Photo)
A senior ophthalmologist at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, who did not wish to be named, said , “Farmers who have sustained corneal injuries due to bullet pellets may permanently lose their eyesight. Two farmers were admitted with serious ocular injuries after pellets perforated the cornea.”

Patiala deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmed said that around 74 farmers had been admitted to different health centres after they sustained injuries on the Shambhu barrier, while 16 had been referred from the Khanauri border.

“A farmer, who sustained a serious eye injury, was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh (GMCH-32), while others are being treated at Rajindra hospital and Rajpura Civil Hospital,” said Ahmed, adding that health officials were treating minor injuries at the protest site.

As per officials, around 250 farmers have been injured on the Punjab-Haryana border so far. Health department officials said that while two farmers received fractures, two dozen received pellet injuries on different parts of their body. “One farmer lost his finger after a tear-gas shell burst in his hand. One farmer sustained a serious head injury, but he is out of danger now,” said Patiala civil surgeon and district health department head Raminder Kaur.

