Farmers’ protest outside Hansi SP office enters Day 7

Farmers continued their dharna outside the office of Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Nitika Gahlaut, on the seventh consecutive day on Monday, demanding the registration of an FIR against Bharatiya Janara Party (BJP) MP Ram Chander Jangra and his associates in connection with the November 5 Narnaund incident.

Police have booked several farmers, including three by name, on charges of rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, for allegedly breaking the windshield of Jangra’s car during his visit to a dharmshala in Narnaund.

The farmers allege that Jangra and his associates had also assaulted the farmers during the protest. Farmers have been sitting on dharna outside the Hansi SP’s office since November 8 after their talks with the administration for withdrawal of FIR against farmers remained inconclusive.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) state youth president Ravi Azad said a mahapanchayat has been called in Jind on Tuesday to decide the further course of action.

“Farm leaders will also decide on the roadmap for the Delhi march. We will continue our protest outside Hansi SP office till our demands are met,” he added.

