Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers’ protest outside Hansi SP office enters Day 7
chandigarh news

Farmers’ protest outside Hansi SP office enters Day 7

Farmers have been demanding an FIR against Bharatiya Janara Party (BJP) MP Ram Chander Jangra and his associates for allegedly assaulting farmers during a protest in Narnaund on November 5
Farmers holding a dharna outside the office of Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Nitika Gahlaut on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Farmers continued their dharna outside the office of Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Nitika Gahlaut, on the seventh consecutive day on Monday, demanding the registration of an FIR against Bharatiya Janara Party (BJP) MP Ram Chander Jangra and his associates in connection with the November 5 Narnaund incident.

Police have booked several farmers, including three by name, on charges of rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, for allegedly breaking the windshield of Jangra’s car during his visit to a dharmshala in Narnaund.

The farmers allege that Jangra and his associates had also assaulted the farmers during the protest. Farmers have been sitting on dharna outside the Hansi SP’s office since November 8 after their talks with the administration for withdrawal of FIR against farmers remained inconclusive.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) state youth president Ravi Azad said a mahapanchayat has been called in Jind on Tuesday to decide the further course of action.

“Farm leaders will also decide on the roadmap for the Delhi march. We will continue our protest outside Hansi SP office till our demands are met,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP