Farmers seek FIR against MP Jangra, to gherao Hansi SP office

The farmers on Saturday continued their protest at Narnaund police station in Haryana’s Hisar district demanding registration of a first information report (FIR) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra and his associates for allegedly attacking a farmer and injuring him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They are also demanding withdrawal of the FIR lodged against three farmers identified as Harsh Deep Gill, Kailash and Sudhir of the district and 60 others under Sections 147, 149, 148, 341, 186, 353, 427 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly vandalising Jangra’s car when he had gone to inaugurate a community centre (dharamshala) at Narnaund on Friday.

The protesters have given an ultimatum to the Hansi police to accept their demands, otherwise they will gherao the Hansi SP’s office on November 8.

Talking over the phone, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state youth president Ravi Azad said they have given two-day time to the Hansi police to lodge a criminal case against the BJP MP and his associates for “attacking and injuring” farmer Kuldeep Rana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Kuldeep is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hisar and is admitted in the ICU. He underwent an operation for four hours, which remained successful. We also want the false cases registered against farmers to be withdrawn,” he said.

“Injured farmer Kuldeep Rana’s wife will file a criminal complaint against MP Ram Chander Jangra and his associates. If police fail to lodge an FIR against Jangra and withdraw cases against our farmers, we will gherao the Hansi SP’s office on November 8,” he added.

The farmers have erected tents and started dharna inside the Narnaund police station since Friday night demanding registration of an FIR against the BJP MP and his associates.

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws on Friday gathered near a community centre in Hisar’s Narnaund where the BJP MP Jangra was scheduled to take part in a programme. As the MP had reportedly called the protesters “jobless alcoholics from villages”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hundreds of farmers had gathered near the venue carrying black flags and chanted slogans against the MP. In a scuffle between the Haryana Police and the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, the windshield of the MP’s car was also smashed.

The MP accused the farmers of smashing the windshield of his car while the protesters blamed the police.

In the entire incident, farmer Kuldeep Singh Rana, of Satrod Khurd village in Hisar district, had sustained injuries and the protesters had rushed him to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical. A few policemen also got injured.