Farmers, SKM should form a political party: Haryana Democratic Front general secy Chitra

Haryana Democratic Front’s general secy Chitra Sarwara said the farmers have to show their power politically
Haryana Democratic Front’s general secretary Chitra Sarwara addressing the media on the sidelines of the party’s second foundation day celebrations in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:38 AM IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala

Haryana Democratic Front’s general secretary Chitra Sarwara on Wednesday said that to solve the impasse over three contentious agricultural laws, the protesting farmers and their umbrella body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) should form a political party.

“I think that the formation of farm laws is a result of politics, so the solution has to be political too. They (farmers) have to show their power politically. We’ve seen this recently during the bypolls, when the ruling BJP lost in many regions and the fuel prices were slashed drastically,” she told the media on the sidelines of the party’s second foundation day celebrations in Ambala Cantonment.

However, party’s founder and her father Nirmal Singh differed from the statement and said that this is her personal opinion. But we will always support the farmers, he added.

The HDF also passed a resolution to support the farmers’ cause. Nirmal Singh’s native village Mohra, his stronghold, has also been the centre of the farmers’ agitation and seen maximum participation in the protests. Most of the senior leaders of farm unions and activists belong to the same region.

Nirmal and his daughter, considered close to the Hoodas, parted ways from the Congress just before the 2019 assembly elections on being denied party ticket. Both contested unsuccessfully as Independents.

However, the party lost its first test after its formation when its mayoral candidate Amisha Chawla lost security deposits and the candidates could only win two out of 20 wards in the 2020 municipal elections.

