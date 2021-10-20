Farmers suffering due to government negligence: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that the farmers in the state were suffering because of the delay, negligence and mismanagement in food grains procurement by the BJP-JJP government .

“Their harvested crop is getting drenched in the rain and the government is a mute spectator. Lakhs of quintals of paddy got soaked in two days of rain,” Hooda said in a statement.

Attacking the government, the leader of the opposition said the government neither arranged tarpaulin covers for the crop in the mandis nor were the crops lifted on time. “There was a deliberate delay in starting the procurement by the government and now the lifting and payment were being delayed. Farmers have not even been given compensation for the crops damaged due to bad weather for the last several seasons, ” Hooda said.

He also opposed the closure of livestock insurance by the state government and said he had inspired farmers to get livestock insurance during the Congress rule. “Farmers were given the benefit of insurance at only ₹100 but the government has now handed over cattle insurance to private companies and the farmers are now being charged ₹3,000. The government should get the livestock insured as before and give full compensation to the cattle owners in case of any loss,” he said.