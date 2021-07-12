Farmers target BJP’s meetings across Haryana

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha were confronted by the police on Sunday as they tried to disrupt party meetings of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Fatehabad, Jhajjar and Panipat on Sunday.

The farmers waved black flags and raised slogans against state cooperatives minister Banwari Lal and Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal when they reached the party office in Fatehabad. They also protested the visit of Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal in Jhajjar.

The farmers broke through the barricades amid heavy police security in Fatehabad and tore posters put up by BJP workers.

Lashing out at BKU leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Charuni, Dalal said, “Those leading the protests have been rejected. They are spreading lies about the three farm laws, which have been brought to uplift the farmers.”

Farmers detained in Panipat

In Panipat, a group of farmers was detained for holding a protest outside the venue of a district executive meeting of the BJP, which had state BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, education minister Kanwar Pal and local MP Sanjay Bhatia in attendance.

Farmers also removed the party’s flags from the main entrance of the venue. Later, the police detained the group and removed them from the spot in a Haryana Roadways bus.

Satyawan Narwal, a farmer leader from Panipat, said that they will continue to hold protests against the leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP government and will not be deterred by the use of police force.

He also slammed the Opposition for not supporting the farmers’ agitation. Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said that the protesters were not farmers and the agitation was politically motivated.