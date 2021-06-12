Farmers threaten to block Jind-Chd highway unless admn traces missing protester

Jind farmers on Friday threatened to block the Jind-Chandigarh highway if the administration failed to trace a protester who had gone missing during the January 26 tractor parade in New Delhi.

Scores of farmers, including women and children, of Kandela village, carried out a protest march to the mini secretariat and submitted their memorandum to Jind deputy commissioner Aditya Dahiya, asking him to find Bijender Singh ,25.

Farmer leader Monu Kandela said three months had passed but the administration had failed to find Bijender. “We have asked the DC to tell us that whether the farmer was jailed or killed in the violence, he said.

Santosh Devi, mother of the missing farmer said her son was the sole-breadwinner of the family.

Farmers stage protest against Karnal MP

KARNAL A small group of farmers staged against BJP MP from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia, when he stopped his vehicle to drink sugarcane juice from a roadside vendor.

Soon after the farmers spotted the MP they gathered near him and raised slogans against him and BJP government while raising black flags. The MP did not respond to the protesting farmers. However, later, he condemned the incident, saying the group had accosted him when he stopped near Ballari bypass while on his way to Yamunanagar. “Everybody has the right to protest, but this is not the right way,” he said.

