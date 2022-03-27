Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers to get compensation prior to assessment of crop loss: CM Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

Farmers to get compensation prior to assessment of crop loss: CM Bhagwant Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann distributed compensation cheques to farmers in Mansa and said it is a troublesome process of assessment of crop loss.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann distributing compensation cheques to farmers who couldn’t take their cotton crop to mandis because of damage by pink bollworm. (PTI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann distributing compensation cheques to farmers who couldn’t take their cotton crop to mandis because of damage by pink bollworm. (PTI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 01:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mansa

: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that farmers incurring any loss from a natural disaster in future would be duly compensated prior to completion of ‘girdawari’ (assessment).

Mann, who was in Mansa to distribute compensation cheques to farmers who have lost their crop due to pink bollworm attack, said that it is unfortunate that food growers get compensation after a long and troublesome process of assessment of crop loss.

“This will be reversed and now farmers will get compensation prior to assessment as already being done in Delhi. It will be instrumental in saving the undue harassment of farmers for getting compensation after a cumbersome process,” he said.

Mann accused the previous Congress government of supplying poor quality seeds and pesticides.

He said that the real culprits for loss of farmers was not attack of white or pink worm but it was the then government which supplied poor seeds and pesticides to farmers.

He said that a thorough enquiry will be conducted in this regard and strict action will be taken against those who had supplied these spurious seeds and pesticides to farmers.

“Our government will investigate the crores (of rupees) siphoned off in the name of white and pink bollworms. The taxpayers money will be recovered and spent on welfare of people,” he said.

He said that if the then government had performed its duty well and ensured the supply of good seeds and pesticides, then the farmers would not have faced such hardships.

He said that meagre compensation after such a whopping loss rubs salt on the wounds of farmers.

PAU to get funds in budget for new research

Chief minister Mann said that the state government is holding parleys with the experts of various universities so as to introduce new technology for motivating the farmers to cultivate high profit yielding varieties of crops.

He said that budgetary provision will be made to provide funds to Punjab Agriculture University for new research and high-quality seeds of various crops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out