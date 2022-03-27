Farmers to get compensation prior to assessment of crop loss: CM Bhagwant Mann
: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that farmers incurring any loss from a natural disaster in future would be duly compensated prior to completion of ‘girdawari’ (assessment).
Mann, who was in Mansa to distribute compensation cheques to farmers who have lost their crop due to pink bollworm attack, said that it is unfortunate that food growers get compensation after a long and troublesome process of assessment of crop loss.
“This will be reversed and now farmers will get compensation prior to assessment as already being done in Delhi. It will be instrumental in saving the undue harassment of farmers for getting compensation after a cumbersome process,” he said.
Mann accused the previous Congress government of supplying poor quality seeds and pesticides.
He said that the real culprits for loss of farmers was not attack of white or pink worm but it was the then government which supplied poor seeds and pesticides to farmers.
He said that a thorough enquiry will be conducted in this regard and strict action will be taken against those who had supplied these spurious seeds and pesticides to farmers.
“Our government will investigate the crores (of rupees) siphoned off in the name of white and pink bollworms. The taxpayers money will be recovered and spent on welfare of people,” he said.
He said that if the then government had performed its duty well and ensured the supply of good seeds and pesticides, then the farmers would not have faced such hardships.
He said that meagre compensation after such a whopping loss rubs salt on the wounds of farmers.
Chief minister Mann said that the state government is holding parleys with the experts of various universities so as to introduce new technology for motivating the farmers to cultivate high profit yielding varieties of crops.
He said that budgetary provision will be made to provide funds to Punjab Agriculture University for new research and high-quality seeds of various crops.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics