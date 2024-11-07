Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farmers to get uninterrupted supply of DAP: Haryana agri minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 07, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Giving details of the supply timeline, the agriculture minister said the state received 30,545 MT DAP between November 3 and November 6.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that the state government is fully prepared to address every farmer’s demand for diammonium phosphate (DAP) during the rabi season.

“About 70% of the total demand of DAP for the rabi season has already been met,” the agriculture minister said. (HT File)
“About 70% of the total demand of DAP for the rabi season has already been met,” the agriculture minister said. (HT File)

“No acre of land will be left unsown due to DAP shortage,” Rana said adding that the state government plans to bring a total of 46,495 metric tonnes (MT) of DAP to Haryana by November 11.

Giving details of the supply timeline, the agriculture minister said the state received 30,545 MT DAP between November 3 and November 6.

“Now, 2,700 MT DAP is expected to arrive on November 7,” Rana said adding that 2,650 MT per day DAP will be supplied on November 9, 10 and 11, respectively.

In this way, a total of 46,495 MT DAP will be received by the state in nine days, which will ensure availability of required DAP to farmers, as per the latest data of the Agriculture Department. “About 70% of the total demand of DAP for the rabi season has already been met,” the agriculture minister said appealing to farmers to buy DAP only as per their requirement so that the supply chain remains balanced.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //