Farmers to get uninterrupted supply of DAP: Haryana agri minister

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that the state government is fully prepared to address every farmer’s demand for diammonium phosphate (DAP) during the rabi season. “About 70% of the total demand of DAP for the rabi season has already been met,” the agriculture minister said. (HT File)

“No acre of land will be left unsown due to DAP shortage,” Rana said adding that the state government plans to bring a total of 46,495 metric tonnes (MT) of DAP to Haryana by November 11.

Giving details of the supply timeline, the agriculture minister said the state received 30,545 MT DAP between November 3 and November 6.

“Now, 2,700 MT DAP is expected to arrive on November 7,” Rana said adding that 2,650 MT per day DAP will be supplied on November 9, 10 and 11, respectively.

In this way, a total of 46,495 MT DAP will be received by the state in nine days, which will ensure availability of required DAP to farmers, as per the latest data of the Agriculture Department. “About 70% of the total demand of DAP for the rabi season has already been met,” the agriculture minister said appealing to farmers to buy DAP only as per their requirement so that the supply chain remains balanced.