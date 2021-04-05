Farmers try to gherao Union minister Som Parkash in Hoshiarpur

Farmers on Sunday protested and tried to gherao Union minister and local MP Som Parkash at the BJP office in Shastri Market area in Hoshiarpur where he and party’s senior leader Tikshan Sud, along with district in-charge Vinod Sharma, had come to attend a party meeting.

When the farmers, protesting against the three farm laws, came to know that the Union minister of state for commerce and industry was present at the BJP office, they tried to gherao him, but were stopped by cops. Superintendent of police Ravinder Pal Singh and other police officials tried to pacify the agitators but they tried to break the barricades to storm towards the BJP office. Farmers then raised slogans against the Central government and the minister.

Parkash remained in the party office for about two hours and then left under heavy police protection.

BJP district president Nipun Sharma called it a handiwork of the Congress. He said one of the protesters tried to smash the windshield of the minister’s vehicle.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the BJP leaders to register their disapproval of the three farm laws.

