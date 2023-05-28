Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Use of police force compels us to intensify protests: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

Use of police force compels us to intensify protests: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 28, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee , on their way to Delhi for joining protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, were on Sunday stopped and not allowed to move ahead by police in Ambala

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), on their way to Delhi for joining protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, were on Sunday stopped and not allowed to move ahead by police in Ambala.

KMSC leaders said bigger protests will be held against the force used by the government to foil the rally. (HT Photo/Keshav Singh)
KMSC leaders said bigger protests will be held against the force used by the government to foil the rally. (HT Photo/Keshav Singh)

KMSC leaders said bigger protests will be held against “force used by the government to foil the rally”.

A convoy of KMSC members left for New Delhi on Saturday. KMSC state president, Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said the group of farmers including women stayed at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ambala. “However, heavy police personnel were deployed on entry gate of the gurdwara to stop us from going ahead. Police blocked the road with barricades, following which we staged dharna on the road. Scuffle with police personnel also took place there. BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) also joined us”, he said.

