Farmers’ union protest seeking release of Sikh prisoners outside Ludhiana DC office

Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan held a demonstration outside the deputy commissioner (DC) office, demanding the release of prisoners who are being held in jail despite completing their sentence. The farmer union handed over a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rahul Chaba on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union members staged a sit-in protest for two hours outside the mini-secretariat gate and voiced their opposition against both the state and central government. At 2 pm, the protesters entered the mini-secretariat and blocked the DC office’s entrance. Carrying union flags and signs, the protesters camped at the entrance and chanted slogans.

The farmer union in a memorandum addressing the President, Prime Minister, and governor said, “Numerous prisoners even after completing their full sentences as determined by the law are still behind the bars. This unfortunate situation is a blatant violation of their human rights. Many of these prisoners have been detained for years without even receiving a proper trial.”

BKU Ekta Ugrahan demanded that individuals who have completed their sentences be promptly released, while trials be initiated immediately for those awaiting them and adequate compensation be given to those who remained in jail for more than the legal sentence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking of the same, union senior district vice-president Kuldip Singh Grewal said, “The government is granting parole to its close religious and political leaders, but neglecting to release Sikh prisoners from jail.”

Addressing the issue, DC Rahul Chaba, meanwhile, said, “The leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan have given me a memorandum, which I will transmit to the designated recipients today via the appropriate channels.”