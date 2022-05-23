Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farooq Abdullah demands 20 lakh compensation for families of tunnel accident victims

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday sought ₹20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia of five lakh and asked the construction company to pay 15 lakh each to the families of the victims. (File Photo)
Updated on May 23, 2022 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday sought 20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In a statement, Abdullah said the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their poor families.

The unfortunate event, he said, has left the victim families in dire straits, he said.

He called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reach out to the affected families.

Ten persons were killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel in Ramban district of Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia of 5 lakh and asked the construction company to pay 15 lakh each to the families of the victims.

