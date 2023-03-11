Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farooq to convene meeting of opposition parties on March 11

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 11, 2023 04:38 AM IST

Amid unrest over imposition of property tax, the National Conference president and former J&K chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, will convene a meeting of the opposition parties at his Bathindi residence on Saturday to discuss issues confronting the people of UT.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah speaks as he receives a warm welcome by his supporters on his return from Umrah, on Friday. (ANi)

“A meeting of the opposition party leaders is scheduled to be held on Saturday at 3pm at the Jammu residence of Farooq Abdullah to discuss prevailing situation in the region,” said chief spokesperson of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami.

Abdullah had returned from Umrah on Thursday.

The meeting will be presided over by Abdullah wherein issues such as imposition of property tax, awarding of contract by J&K Services Selection Board to a tainted agency (Aptech) and prevailing situation in J&K will be taken up.

Tarigami said all regional parties from Kashmir and Jammu region will attend the meeting.

