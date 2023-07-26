22-year-old man gets 20-yr jail term in POCSO case

A fast track special court of under POCSO Act has awarded a 20-year jail term to a 22-year old man for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

The case was registered on the complaint of the minor’s father, who hails from Chandigarh (iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The convict, Sahil of Sector 52, has been convicted under sections 363, 366, 376 (3) the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a fine of ₹22,000 has been imposed on him.The 14-year-old girl, who had studied till Class 9, is learning stitching now.

The case was registered on the complaint of the minor’s father, who hails from Chandigarh.The father, a labourer, stated in court that on October 18, 2019, the girl left home for stitching institute and did not return till late evening.

Two days later, police found her in a park. A medical was done after two days. The girl went missing again on the intervening night of October 26 and 27, 2019. On November 4, 2019, she was rescued near sector 43. The accused’s medical examination was also done.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minor did not identify accused in court

In the court, the minor did not identify the accused. However, her father stated in court that she told him about the accused took advantage of her. The court order observed, “The version of complainant is duly supported by testimony of the investigating officer. Also, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory report duly proves the case for the prosecution.”

“Thus, the oral, documentary, medical and forensic evidence on record prove the charges against the accused,” the court said. On July 24, Justice Swati Sehgal had held the 22-year-old man guilty.

Earlier, the convict pleaded for leniency as he is the sole bread earner in his family and his parents are suffering from multiple health ailments. The special public prosecutor argued that accused should be dealt with sternly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON