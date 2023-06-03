Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: 4 killed, 20 injured in Panipat road accident

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2023 02:13 PM IST

All victims belong to Kamach Khera village in Jind district and were on their way to Haridwar in pick-up truck when mishap occurred

Four people, including two women, were killed and 20 injured in a road accident on Sanaoli road in Panipat, police said on Saturday.

The victims belonged to Kamach Khera village of Jind and they on their way to Haridwar when the accident took place early in the morning.

The police said that the tyre of the pick-up truck in which the victims were travelling had got punctured and was being replaced when a truck rammed into it, killing the four villagers on the spot.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where five were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.

A case was registered under Sections 304A, 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver.

