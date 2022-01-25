Fatalities in Chandigarh tricity rose by 129% in last week

Even though tricity’s fresh Covid-19 cases dipped slightly between January 17 and 23, fatalities saw a 129% spike as compared to the previous week.

The 39 deaths this week, up from 17 fatalities in the week preceding it, alone account for 63% of the total deaths (61) between January 1 and 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to health officials, most of the deceased patients either had comorbidities, were elderly or not vaccinated against the virus.

In terms of cases, the tricity saw the figure dipping slightly from 20,904 to 20,085.

Mohali remained the worst affected with 8,130 cases and 20 deaths in a week, a significant rise from previous week’s 7,808 cases and eight deaths.

In Chandigarh, the case and death tallies were 8,064 and 15, respectively, against 9,207 cases and seven deaths the previous week. In Panchkula, the cases increased from 3,889 to 3,891, while the deaths dropped from two to one.

In terms of cases, Chandigarh tricity saw the figure dipping slightly from 20,904 to 20,085. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deaths less than second wave

Amid the peak of second wave last year, the tricity had recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in May.

At 49,581, tricity’s cases since January 1 have already surpassed the second wave’s peak, but the number of deaths is far lower at 68.

“The fewer deaths this time can be attributed to the fact that the virus is only affecting the upper respiratory tract, preventing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which poses higher risk. Also higher vaccination coverage since the second wave has helped lower the severity of the infection,” said Dr Sanjeev Palta, nodal officer, ICU management, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Elderly, unvaccinated, comorbid people still vulnerable

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Though severity of Covid infection is lower compared to the second wave, even mild infection is still a cause of concern for the elderly, comorbid and unvaccinated people. All Covid victims in the recent weeks were under treatment for other diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and heart, lung or kidney disease. Also, most of the deceased patients were above the age of 50.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Singh added that it was also being noticed that people getting admitted in hospitals for treatment of comorbidities were being found infected with Covid-19.

Dr Girish Dogra, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Mohali, said, “Around 60% of the Covid patients dying in Mohali this month had not even taken first dose of the vaccine. Besides, most were elderly and suffering from various diseases. People of all age groups must get fully vaccinated at the earliest to prevent risk of severe infection.”

Panchkula chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar said a meeting was called to analyse the deaths in the recent weeks and in Panchkula, too, most victims were elderly and comorbid. “No patient is admitted in the district’s government facilities without RT-PCR or rapid antigen test for earlier intervention,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}