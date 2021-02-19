Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance

The fate of Haryana government’s policy decision to fill five IAS posts from among the 25 non-state civil service (non-SCS) officers shortlisted after the written test will remain uncertain at least till March 8 due to the ongoing legal battle.

When the case came up for resumed hearing on February 15 before the Punjab and Haryana high court, the division bench described the February 12 short reply of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as “inadequate” and “returned” it.

The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit,” according to the court order. This means the UPSC will not hold any interviews till March 8.

The UPSC had postponed the interviews and meeting of the selection committee in wake of the February 11 order of the HC directing the UPSC “to positively file its response” to an application filed by petitioner Surender Singh Dahiya, additional director, agriculture department, seeking stay of interviews the UPSC had decided to hold on February 15.

On February 12, GS Rawat, under secretary, UPSC, had sent a letter to the Haryana chief secretary and referring to the court order in question, stated: “In view of the above order, the selection committee meeting scheduled for February 15 has been postponed.”

At the heart of the petitioner’s application was the contention that no selection had been completed till December 31, 2020, thereby in view of Regulation 5 of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Selection) Regulations, 1997, the entire process of recruitment through this source will be deemed to have lapsed.

In his February 14 affidavit that the court did not accept, Rawat had referred to the key contention of the petitioner and said: “...a short reply affidavit is being filed as the time was short to file a detailed reply.”

The UPSC, pleading for more time to file a detailed reply at a later stage, had stated that in view of December 28, 2020 court order (of another bench), the UPSC had convened the February 15 meeting of the selection committee to select shortlisted non-SCS officers to IAS of Haryana cadre “so as to avoid any disobedience or violation” of the court order.

“It is further submitted that in the meantime, the commission received the February 11 orders...Keeping it in view, the meeting scheduled for February 15 has been deferred. It is humbly submitted that further action in the matter will be initiated as per direction of the HC in the instant case of the petitioner,” UPSC submitted.