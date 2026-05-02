Fate of May 22 sub-committee meet with Ladakh leaders hangs in balance

Close on the heels of an inconclusive meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, the fate of the May 22 sub-committee meeting called by the home ministry in Delhi hangs in balance.

Close on the heels of an inconclusive meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, the fate of the May 22 sub-committee meeting called by the home ministry in Delhi hangs in balance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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Chering Dorjay Lakrook, former minister and co-convener of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), said that no decision on attending the May 22 meeting at Delhi has been taken as yet.

The home ministry has called a sub-committee meeting on May 22 with the key stakeholders that include three members each of the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KAD).

On Thursday evening, Shah had refused to accept two proposals of the Ladakh leaders, who had requested him to convene a meeting of the high-powered committee in Ladakh and convert the May 22 meet to another high-powered committee meeting to see some concrete results on the ground.

“We aren’t very hopeful (on core demands) but the ball is in Centre’s court. The government at the Centre should clarify what they actually want to offer us, if they do not want to give us this (statehood, sixth schedule, release of 83 people),” said Lakrook. He expressed regrets that the Centre ironically hasn’t opened up its cards.

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{{^usCountry}} “Expecting us to keep mellowing down our stand won’t be possible. We have told them that there can be some give and take but of course it can’t be one-way traffic alone. “We have said that there can be give and take but first the government should tell us what they can give so that we can decide,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Expecting us to keep mellowing down our stand won’t be possible. We have told them that there can be some give and take but of course it can’t be one-way traffic alone. “We have said that there can be give and take but first the government should tell us what they can give so that we can decide,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the May 22 meeting of the sub- committee, he said that the LAB will meet with KDA and take a call because for now the people in Ladakh were too busy for the next few days in view of holy relics and Buddha Purnima festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the May 22 meeting of the sub- committee, he said that the LAB will meet with KDA and take a call because for now the people in Ladakh were too busy for the next few days in view of holy relics and Buddha Purnima festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lakrook said the LAB and the KDA have not yet decided whether to attend the forthcoming meeting or not. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lakrook said the LAB and the KDA have not yet decided whether to attend the forthcoming meeting or not. {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, the Ladakh-based groups, demanding more rights for the union territory, had said their meeting with Shah remained inconclusive as their proposals were rejected.

Besides Lakrook, the meeting was attended by Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, former MP Thupstan Chhewang, Kargil MP Hanifa Jan and CEC of Kargil hill council Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon.

Shah’s maiden visit after Ladakh made a UT in 2019 happened at a time when LAB and KDA have been agitating for statehood and constitutional safeguards to Ladakh under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria ...Read More A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. Read Less

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