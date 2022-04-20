Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fatehabad man arrested for duping Chandigarh woman of 83,979
Fatehabad man arrested for duping Chandigarh woman of 83,979

Fatehabad man had duped a Chandigarh woman after calling her, claiming to be a bank employee and informing her of an issue with her credit card
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man from Haryana’s Fatehabad for duping a city resident of 83,979 in February this year.

The victim, Gurjeet Kaur, 46, who lives in Sector 23, had complained to the police that a man called her over the phone, claiming to be a bank employee and informed her of an issue with her credit card. The caller told her that her card was blocked and took details of other credit cards, following which a transaction for 83,979 was made from one of her credit cards. Subsequently, a cheating case was registered at the Sector 17 police station on February 17.

During the course of investigation, the accused was identified as Vikas, alias Vicky Kumar, 23, of Fatehabad district, Haryana. He was arrested and three mobile phones were recovered from him.

According to police, using fake addresses, Kumar got SIM cards and bank accounts in Assam and Odisha to dupe people. He was produced in court on Tuesday and sent to six-day police remand.

Officials privy to the matter said they were getting details of other people duped by the accused and his possible accomplices.

