Fatehabad resident gets bail in ‘offensive’ AI videos sharing case

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to a Fatehabad resident, who was booked for sedition in May during Operation Sindoor, after he allegedly shared a pro Pakistan AI generated video on Facebook that was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. The government counsel had submitted that serious allegations have been levelled against the petitioner and he did not deserve the concession of bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of NS Shekhawat granted bail to Mustaq Ahmed, a 65-year-old practicing bone-setter while observing that the petitioner is a senior citizen and deserves “sympathetic consideration”.

Mustaq Ahmed was booked by Fatehabad police for sedition and for allegedly sharing misleading/ false post on social media on May 15. Allegations were that one video showed PM Modi admitting that attacking Pakistan was a mistake. Another depicts the Pakistan PM punching the Prime Minister. Controversy erupted on May 14 and BJP workers in the district lodged a complaint against him. He was arrested on May 17.

In his petition he had submitted that the police had examined his passport and it was found that after 1990, the petitioner had never visited Pakistan in the last 35 years. Even the video in question was not created by the petitioner, but he had only forwarded the video and there is no evidence to connect him with the commission of alleged crime, his counsels had told court further pleading that the petitioner was a senior citizen and was suffering from various old age related diseases, which is apparent from the medical shown to the court.

The petitioner also tendered unconditional apology and undertook not to commit any such offence in future as well. On the other hand, the government counsel had submitted that serious allegations have been levelled against the petitioner and he did not deserve the concession of bail.

“In the present case, the petitioner was arrested on May 17, 2025 and has been in custody since then. The prosecution is yet to lead evidence to prove the involvement of the petitioner in the crime. At this stage, nothing is to be recovered from the petitioner and the investigation is almost complete. Even otherwise, the petitioner is a senior citizen and deserves sympathetic consideration. Thus, the further custody of the petitioner will not serve any useful purpose,” the bench said while releasing him on bail.