Fatehabad teen apprehended for sexually assaulting, killing 4-yr-old boy

The Fatehabad police have apprehended a 13-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a 4-year-old boy in a village on Friday night, said officials on Sunday. During questioning, the 13-year-old confessed to sexually assaulting the boy and due to this the boy fell on the ground and died, the police officials said. (iStock)

Fatehabad DSP Sanjay Bishnoi said that the parents of the deceased minor recovered his body from the room built behind their house on Friday night.

“On checking the CCTV footage, we found that the 13-year-old was playing with the victim. During questioning, the 13-year-old confessed to sexually assaulting the boy and due to this the boy fell on the ground and died. The accused was apprehended and sent to a children safe house in Ambala. We have booked the boy for murder charge and various sections of the POCSO Act,” the DSP added.