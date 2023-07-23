Fatehabad village residents rescue couple washed away in Ghaggar

Residents of Baliyala village in Fatehabad’s Ratia block on Saturday rescued a couple who were swept away by a strong current in the Ghaggar river. The couple’s identification could not be ascertained as they are under treatment at a government hospital in Ratia and not in a state to speak. Flood water continuous to rise on the outskirts of Fatehabad city though water has started receding in some villages. (Hindustan Times/Representational image)

In Sirsa, the main embankment near Malewala village was breached in the morning following which locals put sand on the main road and strengthened the embankment. There are fears that this water may flow towards other neighbouring villages.

The Sirsa administration has started the process to build two permanent embankments to stop the breach of water in Rangoi nullah. Water has reached the National Highway-9 on the outskirts of the city and local leaders Gokul Satiya and BJP’s Govind Kanda reached the spot to check the overflow of water.

They faced sloganeering from agitated farmers.