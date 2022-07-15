Fatehgarh Sahib: 8.9-lakh robbery case cracked, 3 held

Fatehgarh Sahib : The district police have solved the ₹8.9 lakh robbery with the arrest of three persons.

The accused have been identified as Jagmel Singh, 30 of Akot village, Bikramjeet Singh, 26, of Asmanpur village and Amreek Singh, 28, of Behal village in Patiala district. The police have also recovered ₹8.2 lakh, a .32 bore revolver, eight cartridges and bike used in the crime.

In a release, DIG, Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused robbed a scrap dealer, Parminder Singh of Sirhind, of ₹8.9 lakh after throwing chilli powder into his eyes on June 27. They also fired a gunshot at him when he resisted, he said. A case under Sections 307, 397, 34 of the IPC and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was registered on Parminder’s statement at the Mandi Gobindgarh police station, he added.

Bhullar said a team anti-narcotics cell-cum-special operation cell under supervision of SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal nabbed the accused with cash, a revolver and bike.

He said accused Amreek Singh had knowledge about the cash dealings of the scrap dealer. Jagmel is a two-wheeler mechanic and Bikramjeet is a labourer.

SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said the accused were produced in a local court which sent them to three-day police remand.