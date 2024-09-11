Fatehgarh Sahib college gets NMC nod for 50 MBBS seats

A private college in Fatehgarh Sahib has got the nod of the National Medical Council (NMC) this week to start the MBBS course from this academic session with 50 seats. RIMT Medical College and Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib, which has received the letter of permission from the NMC, is said to have applied for 100 seats but received approval for 50. RIMT Medical College and Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib, which has received the letter of permission from the NMC, is said to have applied for 100 seats but received approval for 50.

With this, the state has 11 private colleges from this session against the four government institutions. Out of the total 1,550 MBBS seats in Punjab, private institutions have 850 seats.

In its first list of this year, the NMC had denied permission to RIMT college but the institution successfully appealed and managed to secure 50 seats. Confirming the same, college principal BS Brar expressed optimism about expanding the number of seats to 150 in the coming years. He mentioned that these 50 seats would be available for either second or third round of counselling, as the first round has already concluded.

“This is a positive development for MBBS aspirants in Punjab. We are planning to increase the number of seats to 150 in the coming years as we have the required infrastructure as sought by the NMC,” said Brar.

As always, the tuition fees remain a significant barrier in donning the white coat. In private medical colleges, the MBBS course tuition fee for the management quota seat is ₹58.02 lakh, while the government quota seat in these institutions costs ₹22.54 lakh.

Ironically, despite the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s promise to open 16 new government medical colleges during its five-year term, no new government college — given the lengthy process of the NMC — can be operational before 2026.

The construction of two proposed government medical colleges in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala is still underway and the state, therefore, will not be able to apply for NMC permission to start these institutions in time for the next academic session.