Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Father, 3 children charred to death in fire at Chamba village in Himachal
chandigarh news

Father, 3 children charred to death in fire at Chamba village in Himachal

Forensic team from Dharamshala to ascertain cause of the fire even as reports say a can of petrol was kept in the house
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Four members of a family were killed when a fire broke out in their house at Karatosh village in Churah sub division of Himachal’s Chamba district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

A 26-year-old man and his three children were charred to death when a fire broke out in a house at Karatosh village in the remote Churah sub division of Chamba district early on Tuesday.

Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said the fire broke out at the village, 80km from the district headquarters, around 3am, leaving the four members of the family dead.

Also read: Shimla-Pathankot highway blocked due to landslide after rain in Himachal

A team of experts from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharamshala will be reaching the village by Tuesday evening to ascertain the cause of the fire.

According to initial reports, the fire spread fast due to a can of petrol kept in the house.

Local residents reported the incident by calling up emergency number 112

The dead were identified as Mohammed Rafi, his two daughters Jaitun, 6, and Julekha, 2, and son Samir, 4. Rafi’s wife Bhura, 26, was seriously injured in the incident and is being treated at the medical college in Chamba.

RELATED STORIES

The SP, who rushed to the spot, said a team of firefighters, police and revenue officials reached the village soon after the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shimla-Pathankot highway blocked due to landslide after rain in Himachal

Himachal Covid update: Schools to stay closed till Sept 21

Covid claims 58-year-old, four test positive in Ludhiana

5 men booked for painting hoardings of Halwara airport black
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP