Shimla-Pathankot highway blocked due to landslide after rain in Himachal

Traffic on the Shimla-Pathankot National Highway 205 was blocked after a landslide triggered by rain swept away a stretch of the road near National Law University at Ghandal, 20km from the state capital, on Monday night. No loss of life was reported.

Officials of the district disaster management authority said traffic has been diverted through an alternative route via Kalihatti and Nalahatti.

Bara-Bhangal cut off, two bridges damaged

Bara-Bhangal village in Kangra district was cut off after two footbridges on the trek to the remote hamlet were damaged due to floods triggered by heavy rain.

Bara-Bhangal panchayat pradhan Mansa Ram Bhangalia said the trek to the village via Thamsar Pass is blocked due to the damage to the bridges.

Bara-Bhangal is accessible from Bir village in Baijnath of Kangra district by a 70-km trek across the 4,665-metre Thamsar Pass. It takes three days to reach the village. Two alternative but treacherous routes are from Naya Gran in Bharmour of Chamba and from Manali by crossing the 4,800-metre high Kalihani Pass.

Ration supply hit to remote village

The damage to the bridges would affect ration supply to the village. Ration is supplied through the Thamsar Pass trek as it is the easiest route. Supply is not possible from Holi but it can be done from Manali at such times.

The residents of the village had to fend for themselves in 2018 when the Thamsar Pass trek was blocked due to multiple landslides. Many villagers had run out of food stock at that time.

Manali-Leh highway still closed

The strategically important Manali-Leh highway has been closed for traffic since Sunday due to snowfall at Baralacha La. The Lahaul-Spiti district authorities said it may be opened today.

The Shimla meteorological centre has forecast rain in Himachal Pradesh till September 17.

Moderate rain has been reported in parts of the state since Monday.

Solan was the wettest with 44mm of rainfall followed by 23mm in Kalpa and 20mm in Nahan. Shimla received 16mm of rain and Dharamshala 3mm.