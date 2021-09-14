Himachal Covid update: Schools to stay closed till Sept 21

The Himachal Pradesh government has deferred the reopening of schools for regular classes for one more week in due to the Covid-19 situation.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued orders to this effect late on Monday.

At present, the first term exams of Classes 9 to 12 are underway in Himachal. The exams are being conducted online.

Schools were re-opened for Classes 9 to 12 in the state on August 2 after the second wave of Covid-19 subsided but were closed a week later due to the rise in coronavirus infections.

Positivity rate climbs to about 2%

Himachal Pradesh has been reporting an average of 200 cases of Covid-19 daily. The positivity rate has again climbed to about 2% from 0.9% in July.

To date, the state has seen 2,15,893 infections, while 3,623 people have died due to the contagion.

More than 1,500 active cases were reported in the state on Monday.