Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s father denies son was targeted in Canada shooting

A drive-by shooting targeting a vehicle connected to a Punjabi concert tour in Abbotsford, British Columbia, has drawn conflicting accounts after the artiste’s family refuted media reports that he was under fire.

A vehicle linked to Ammy Virk's concert convoy was involved in a drive-by shooting in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, on September 5. (HT photo)

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The incident occurred late on September 5 in the 2500-block of McCallum Road, hours after singer and actor Ammy Virk performed at the Rogers Forum.

Occupants of a dark-coloured SUV fired seven gunshots into a travelling vehicle before fleeing. Shortly after the shooting, responding officers located an SUV fully engulfed in flames in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, which investigators believe is connected to the attack.

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Initial Canadian media and source reports indicated that Virk was travelling inside the bulletproof targeted vehicle along with his show’s promoter, whose father owns a Surrey-based Punjabi radio station previously targeted in a similar attack.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the artiste’s father, Kuljit Singh, has publicly denied that his son or his vehicle were targeted in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the artiste’s father, Kuljit Singh, has publicly denied that his son or his vehicle were targeted in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking from Lohar Majra village in Patiala, Kuljit Singh said Ammy is safe, has no disputes with anyone, and that the gunfire was directed solely at the concert organiser’s vehicle rather than the singer.

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While police have confirmed the shooting occurred and that no injuries were sustained, the Abbotsford police department has declined to confirm the identities of the occupants or whether Virk was present in the convoy, citing privacy protocols.