HC stays summoning of singer Ammy Virk

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the summoning order to singer Amninderpal Singh, alias Ammy Virk, in a copyright case by a Mohali court.

The high court bench of justice Manisha Batra acted on a plea from the singer, who had sought quashing of February 14 order of Judicial Magistrate (1st Class), SAS Nagar, in which the singer was summoned to face trial for commission of offence punishable under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

It was argued that before issuance of process against the petitioners, evidence of the complainant was required to be produced on record, which was not done in the case in hand. Criminal law could not be set in motion only on the basis of allegations in the complaint, his lawyer, Harlove Singh Rajput had told the court.

As per lawyers, the controversy is about a song “Darshan” by Ammy Virk. The complaint was filed by one Nirmal Singh Grewal before a Mohali court claiming that he had written this song for Arshad Ali and another singer Sukh-E in 2021. But later Ali allegedly sold it to Virk. Hence, it is a violation of the Copyright Act. Ali and Sukh- E have also challenged these proceedings, lawyers said.

The argument of Virk is that it was written by Sukh- E. Hence, he had sought quashing of the proceedings before the trial court. “In the meanwhile, proceedings before the learned trial court are ordered to be kept in abeyance,” the high court ordered while seeking response from the state by August 28.