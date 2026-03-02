Ammy Virk emotional as wife stranded in UAE amid Iran conflict; reveals heartbreaking assurances by 6-year-old daughter

Singer-actor Ammy Virk took to his social media on Monday to pen an emotional note about the US-Iran conflict. He revealed that his wife and 6-year-old daughter have been stranded in the UAE amid the conflict in the Middle East. He revealed a heartbreaking thing his daughter said, writing that he prays for peace, not just for his family but for everyone affected. Ammy Virk wrote that his prays for peace amid the US-Iran conflict not just for his family, not for everyone affected.

Ammy Virk’s family stranded in UAE Ammy reportedly lives in Punjab with his family, but wrote on Instagram that his wife and daughter are in the UAE as the situation unfolds. He also wrote how his daughter assured him, writing, “The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6 year old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. "Papa I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl Papa don't worry" is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people.”

The Khel Khel Mein and Bad Newz actor also added that his prayers are for everyone affected, not just his family, “At the same time, I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected. I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful. Let's continue to pray for peace, stability, and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected.”