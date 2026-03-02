'Wish to fly back home': Esha Gupta opens up on 'unpleasant' scene in UAE, hails administration for tackling things

The actor further shared, “Special mention to @modgovae Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. NOT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon.”

“Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport, from giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone,” Esha wrote.

On Sunday, Esha took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts and emotions, revealing that the situation in Abu Dhabi is currently under control. However, the actor admitted that being stuck amid the uncertainty is far from pleasant.

Actor Esha Gupta has admitted that being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing travel disruption in the UAE following the sudden escalation of the Israel-US-Iran conflict is not at all a "pleasant sitaution". She lauded the local authorities for managing and protecting everyone calmy, adding that she just wants to fly back to India now.

Earlier, on Sunday, Esha took to social media to reassure fans about her safety. “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception,” Esha wrote in a note posted on her Instagram Stories.

She added, “Praying for everyone effected. all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon.”

Apart from Esha, Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar and actor Sonal Chauhan are stranded in the UAE following flight suspensions due to the Israel-Iran conflict. They are in Dubai at present.

Middle East on the edge A military confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran has spiralled into a broader regional conflict with direct attacks and retaliations stretching across the Middle East. It all started on Saturday.

What began as heavy US and Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets – including the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei – has prompted a series of missile and drone barrages from Iran, pulled in allied armed groups like Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and triggered attacks on US forces and Gulf partners. The sudden escalation of the Israel-US-Iran conflict has led to travel disruption in the UAE.