Sonal Chauhan shares update after being stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict: ‘Nothing to panic about’

The Jannat actor continued, “There's nothing to panic about. Surely, Dubai is the safest place in the world. @modgovae is in protecting and safeguarding everyone. Things are totally under control. And I request everyone to refrain from spreading panic. Praying for everyone's safety (multiple folded hand emojis).”

“To everyone messaging me and checking up on me - Thank you and I'm sorry for not being able to reply. Your concern really means a lot. I am safe and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe,” Sonal wrote in a note posted on her Stories.

On Sunday, Sonal took to her Instagram Stories to reassure fans and well-wishers that she is safe in Dubai. She added that local authorities are doing everything possible to ensure public safety and that the situation remains under control. She also urged people to refrain from spreading panic.

A day after sparking concern by revealing that she was stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions amid the escalating US-Iran conflict and even reaching out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help, actor Sonal Chauhan has now reassured fans that she is safe. Taking to social media with a fresh update, Sonal shared that the situation in Dubai is under control and urged everyone not to panic.

This comes just a day after she revealed that she was stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking government assistance to help her return to India safely.

On Saturday, Sonal took to Instagram to appeal to the Indian government, seeking their help to ensure her safe return to India. She posted a note on her Instagram Stories to share that she is currently stranded in Dubai.

Sonal wrote, “Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”

Unrest in Middle East Tensions across the Middle East have intensified following a joint military strike by the United States and Israel on Iran that led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, what began as an Israeli 'pre-emptive military strike' against Iran, escalated into proxy attacks on US bases in the Middle East by Iran and on pro-Iranian militant groups in the region by the US and Israel. In the aftermath, explosions were reported in key centres including Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Amman, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed it had carried out retaliatory strikes on multiple US facilities.

On Sunday, Iran continued with missile and drone strikes against several West Asian countries with US military bases, including the UAE, in retaliation for the joint Israel-US air strikes on Saturday that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military leaders.

The soaring tensions and resulting strikes in the Middle East have led to flight cancellations and airspace closures, prompting countries to issue security alerts for their citizens residing in the region.