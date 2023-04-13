Panchkula builder gets threat call from father-son duo, FIR lodged

Police have booked a father-son duo from Fatehgarh Sahib for kidnapping a Panchkula-based builder and issuing him and his family death threats.

(Gerry images)

The complainant, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 21, told the police that he worked with Maxxus and Dashmesh developers in Zirakpur.

He said on April 10, an unidentified man kidnapped him in a car outside Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Chandigarh, and took him to Sector 9. There, accused Sarabjit Singh demanded money from him at gunpoint, before letting him go.

The next day, his wife received a WhatsApp call from Sarabjit’s son Ramandeep Singh, who hurled abuses at her and threatened to kill his family. Gagandeep alleged that the accused claimed to have links with gangsters to threaten him.

Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station and launched a probe.

